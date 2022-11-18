KU VC inaugurates national seminar on ‘Law, Justice and Social Change’

Addressing the law students, faculty and seminar participants, Prof Nilofer said the ultimate aim of the process of law is to “deliver right justice”. She asserted that seminars like the present one can help strengthen the law as the instrument of justice delivery.

Referring to several legal remedies available to people to seek justice, Prof Nilofer asked the participants to imagine how the society would be in absence of laws governing different spheres of our daily lives. She referred to gender justice laws in particular to draw home her point.