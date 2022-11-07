KU VC inaugurates national seminar on Total Quality Management

Congratulating the organisers for holding the very important seminar, Prof Nilofer said the University is committed to meet the quality parameters in key areas of academics, research and extension education to make a more visible mark on the national academic landscape.

“We have already started plugging a few grey areas, including our connection with the alumni, to fare better in the next NAAC re-accreditation and NIRF ranking with active cooperation of all our stakeholders,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor Ahmedabad University and former director IIM-Bangalore Prof Pankaj Chandra delivered the keynote address, emphasising on the importance of good governance of universities to create “high quality institutions”.