KU VC inaugurates refresher course at HRDC

Srinagar, Aug 26: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Friday inaugurated a refresher course in teacher education.
The online course has been organised by KU’s UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) for participants from various higher education institutions (HEIs) from the discipline of education and its allied subjects.
Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest, Prof Nilofer said such courses provide an enriching platform for 'new learning', especially in the backdrop of the paradigm shift that the country’s higher education is witnessing with the implementation of National Education Policy-2020.
With the NEP, we have entered into a new content delivery system where professional development of teachers would require more attention and focus, the Vice-Chancellor said.
She said that teachers need constant academic updation to stay relevant within and beyond their formal classroom spaces, to explore dialogue and experiential learning.
Prof Surinderjit Kaur Bawa, Vice Chancellor, Guru Kashi University Punjab was the guest of the honour who shared her views about the issues and challenges of teacher education in the country.
Prof Bawa said that teacher education is one of the key priorities in the country's higher education system as it is becoming a challenging profession in the contemporary era.
After the inaugural session, Prof Bawa delivered a talk on challenges that teachers face in HEIs of the country.
Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi delivered the welcome address and highlighted the achievements of HRDC. He said the Centre focuses on teacher training to facilitate their professional development and encourage dissemination of qualitative knowledge in and outside the classroom spaces.
Course Coordinator Dr Habibullah Shah threw light on the course content and structure to be covered, while Coordinator HRDC Dr Sumeer Gul moderated the session and also presented a vote of thanks.