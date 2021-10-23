KU VC inaugurates special social service camp at Hazratbal
Srinagar, Oct 22: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Friday inaugurated a special social service camp at DargahHazratbal.
The day-long camp was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) to serve refreshment to devotees visiting the Hazratbal shrine on the revered occasion of Friday-following Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
Prof Talat, who led top varsity officers and officials of DSW in serving tea and ‘halwa’ to devotees, said he’s always happy to be a part of such occasions that help reinforce and reiterate the message of social service.
“Holding such camps on sacred occasions is a rich legacy of the University of Kashmir. I compliment the DSW team for continuing to uphold this legacy,” he said.
Registrar DrNisar A Mir, who was also present on the occasion, said the university is always wholeheartedly committed to support all student and social welfare initiatives of the DSW.
Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri highlighted objectives of the social service camp which, he said, is aimed at inculcating in students a sense of social service and social commitment.
Top varsity officers including Prof GN Khaki, Chairman Sheikh-ul-Alam Chair, Chief Proctor Prof Showket A Shah and Director North Campus Prof Parviaz Ahmad were also present on the occasion, apart from DSW officials and staff including KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan.