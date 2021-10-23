KU VC inaugurates special social service camp at Hazratbal
Photo: University of Kashmir
Srinagar

KU VC inaugurates special social service camp at Hazratbal

GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Oct 22: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Friday inaugurated a special social service camp at DargahHazratbal.

The day-long camp was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) to serve refreshment to devotees visiting the Hazratbal shrine on the revered occasion of Friday-following Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Prof Talat, who led top varsity officers and officials of DSW in serving tea and ‘halwa’ to devotees, said he’s always happy to be a part of such occasions that help reinforce and reiterate the message of social service.

“Holding such camps on sacred occasions is a rich legacy of the University of Kashmir. I compliment the DSW team for continuing to uphold this legacy,” he said.

Registrar DrNisar A Mir, who was also present on the occasion, said the university is always wholeheartedly committed to support all student and social welfare initiatives of the DSW.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri highlighted objectives of the social service camp which, he said, is aimed at inculcating in students a sense of social service and social commitment.

Top varsity officers including Prof GN Khaki, Chairman Sheikh-ul-Alam Chair, Chief Proctor Prof Showket A Shah and Director North Campus Prof Parviaz Ahmad were also present on the occasion, apart from DSW officials and staff including KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan.

Related Stories

No stories found.