KU VC inaugurates special social service camp at Hazratbal

The day-long camp was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) to serve refreshment to devotees visiting the Hazratbal shrine on the revered occasion of Friday-following Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Prof Talat, who led top varsity officers and officials of DSW in serving tea and ‘halwa’ to devotees, said he’s always happy to be a part of such occasions that help reinforce and reiterate the message of social service.