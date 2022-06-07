KU VC inspects PG departments, impresses on punctuality

Srinagar, June 7: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday visited some PG departments on the campus as part of her ongoing initiative to get a first-hand appraisal of their functioning.
Accompanied by a team of senior officers including Dean of Academic Affairs and Registrar, the Vice-Chancellor went around to inspect conduct of classes, facilities in labs and departmental libraries as well as punctuality of the faculty and staff.
The VC interacted with the students to listen to their concerns, even as she reiterated complete adherence to punctuality by faculty for timely conduct of all classes in line with the already-notified academic calendar.
Prof Nilofer impressed upon the faculty members to engage more frequently with their students so as to address their concerns related to teaching and research.
"This regular faculty-student interaction can lead to much better academic environment in the departments," the VC said, also urging the faculty members to motivate students to participate in extracurricular activities.
She reiterated that it is the University's prime mandate to facilitate its students to stay focused on their academic and research pursuits by way of their continuous mentoring, guidance and hand-holding.
"I will continue to visit departments to engage with students to create an enabling environment for them to initiate a meaningful conversation on how to take this University forward with involvement of all stakeholders," the Vice-Chancellor said.