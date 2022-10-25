KU VC makes surprise visit to key varsity centres

Accompanied by Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, the Vice-Chancellor visited Directorate of Lifelong Learning where she passed instructions for exploring ways and means to facilitate placement of pass-outs of B.Voc degrees in Automotive Technology and Electronic Media offered under the DDU Kausal Kendra scheme.

The Vice-Chancellor then visited the Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) to take a stock of ongoing programmes there. She also interacted with aspirants of IAS coaching being offered by the Centre.