KU VC makes surprise visit to key varsity centres

Srinagar, Oct 25: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Tuesday made a surprise visit to some key centres of the University to have a first-hand appraisal of their functioning.
Accompanied by Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, the Vice-Chancellor visited Directorate of Lifelong Learning where she passed instructions for exploring ways and means to facilitate placement of pass-outs of B.Voc degrees in Automotive Technology and Electronic Media offered under the DDU Kausal Kendra scheme.
The Vice-Chancellor then visited the Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) to take a stock of ongoing programmes there. She also interacted with aspirants of IAS coaching being offered by the Centre.
Following the CCPC visit, the Vice-Chancellor made a surprise inspection of Institute of Technology Zakura Campus, where she visited the Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CCPC).
Directing strict adherence to punctuality by the staff, the Vice-Chancellor sought details of projects underway at the CIIE from Director IOT Zakura, who is also the Chairman of the Centre.
The Vice-Chancellor said the University is shortly establishing a high-level advisory committee to oversee functioning of the centres like CIIE for better results in view of the University’s endeavour to become a hub of innovation and incubation.
“I want more project proposals to come from CIIE to draw more students to work in areas of innovation and incubation with the ultimate goal of facilitating them to create their own start-ups,” the Vice-Chancellor said.
Notably, the surprise visit like the current one is an ongoing initiative of the Vice-Chancellor to have a first-hand appraisal of the functioning of teaching departments, non-teaching wings and all other allied centres of the University’s main and satellite campuses.