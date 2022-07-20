KU VC makes surprise visit to teaching departments, finds faculty missing

Srinagar, July 20: The Kashmir University (KU) Vice Chancellor today issued several instructions to HODs including ensuring strict adherence to punctuality after finding the faculty and staff missing from departments during a surprise inspection.
According to a notification issued on Tuesday, copy of which is with Greater Kashmir, all Heads/Directors/Coordinators of the main and satellite campuses have been advised to adhere to the instructions "in letter and spirit".
"The Vice Chancellor, while having a surprise visit to some departments of the main campus in 19-07-2022 made some on spot observations," the notice reads.
The instructions include stress on ensuring punctuality of the teaching, non-teaching and technical staff in the departments, paying attention to general maintenance and cleanliness in and around the departments, issuance of instructions to scholars and students to wear lab coats while working in the labs and to ensure timely completion of syllabus and conduct of examinations as per the academic calendar.
A top KU official said the VC issued instructions after visiting the Botany and Zoology departments on Tuesday morning where some faculty members including senior professors were missing from labs and classes in the morning hours.
"The VC was disappointed to see lack of punctuality of faculty and staff," the official, who wished anonymity, said.
The VC saw students in labs without having put on their lab coats and also saw that general cleanliness around the departments was not being taken care of.
Notably, the VC has been making surprise inspection of teaching departments since she took over on May 20 as the first woman VC of the Kashmir University.