KU VC visits Examination Wing, assures prompt student services

Accompanied by Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, the Vice-Chancellor went around various units of the Examination Wing to inspect the facilities and services being provided to the students.

Appreciating efforts being made towards restoration of the examination calendar in the wake of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prof Nilofer reiterated the University's commitment to follow the already-notified examination calendar in letter and spirit for timely award of degrees to the students.