KUMSA allegations baseless: KU

Srinagar, Feb 22: The University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday strongly condemned the “baseless” and “malicious” statement issued by the Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) “as part of their pressure tactics for the fulfillment of their illegitimate demands”.
A statement of KU issued here quoted the KU spokesman as saying that denying every single allegation made by KUMSA, KU spokesman said that all payments in the university were released as per set procedures and norms after fulfillment of all formalities.
“The KU, for the first time has switched over to release of all work-related payments through Treasury System of the government after exercising multiple checks at the university-level and finally passed and paid at the government treasury,” he said.
The KU spokesman said that the university was taking due care vis-à-vis administrative approval, technical sanction, and e-tendering before forwarding the bills to the treasury for payment.
“KU, during the current regime of administration, has strengthened all the transparency checks in university, especially vis-à-vis payments by way of implementation of measures such as Budget and Financial Management Software (BFMS) developed and deployed on the pattern of JKPaySys and BEAMS in the government, implementation of GeM, and implementation of File Tracking Software to name a few, which doesn’t seem to have gone well with the malafide intentions of some unscrupulous employees who have taken to this resort,” he said.
The spokesman said that KU strongly refutes allegations of KUMSA that medical reimbursements were released without following codal procedures.
“All payments and reimbursements are released following the government norms and rules - GFR-2017 amongst others,” he said.
The spokesman sought to clarify that the allegations made by KUMSA were their outburst on denial for fulfillment of their undue and illegitimate demands submitted in a very elaborate charter to the vice chancellor.
“Its office-bearers are pressurising the outgoing vice chancellor to fulfill some illegitimate demands at a time when the Search Committee to appoint the new VC has already been constituted and is on the job,” he said.
The KU spokesman sought to clarify that the allegation of “casual appointments” made in the university was preposterous.
“Seven engagements as interns have been considered in the Examination Wing after the requirement was flagged by the former Controller of Examination purely as a temporary arrangement,” he said. “KU would like to reiterate that KUMSA's so-called demand for the in-house advertisement of various positions is fraught with serious implications given the fact that it would be a violation of the established law and norm governing the recruitment process. A window of opportunity is being opened for unemployed youth to compete for different positions to the optimum level of performance in the larger public interest.”
The spokesman said that some vested interests were trying to sabotage the direct and open recruitment process for non-teaching posts because of the transparency and stringent criteria put in place to avert any wrongdoing.
“The KUMSA is trying to derail this objective with their illegitimate demands which cannot be conceded to in any case,” he said. “Further, the KUMSA statement is also a consequence of the university’s resolve to measure the performance of officials, link promotions with the selection process, and implement the new scrutiny as envisaged by the J&K government through Monthly Employee Performance Reports and other measures to check any likely fallout of the policy.”
The KU spokesman said that the varsity authorities had made a firm resolve not to succumb to such pressure tactics of any employee and association and not to concede to any illegitimate and undue demands.
“Those found guilty for making attempts to tarnish the image of university and violation of code of conduct rules as enshrined in the University’s Act and JKCSR will be dealt strictly as per the rules and law,” he said.