Kupwara man killed in 'hit-and-run' accident in Rajbagh Srinagar

The man was was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Srinagar, Jun 24: A man from north Kashmir's Kupwara was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Friday morning, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported that 36-year-old man identified as Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Drugmulla Kupwara was hit by an unknown vehicle in Rajbagh.

Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation is underway to trace the vehicle.

