KU’s 55th Academic Council meeting endorses slew of new plans, programmes

Srinagar, Feb 20: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday chaired the University’s 55th Academic Council meeting, detailing the roadmap for further academic progression of the varsity in accordance with the National Education Policy-2020.
In her opening remarks, Prof Nilofer complimented the faculty and staff for working hard to restore the academic calendar and for the successful implementation of the NEP-2020 at the Undergraduate level.
Appreciating the efforts made towards bringing the examination calendar completely back on track and for holding extracurricular activities of high societal significance, Prof Nilofer reiterated the importance of maintaining a continued focus on academics, research and examinations to ensure timely award of degrees. She said the University is remodelling its academic programmes in tune with NEP-2020. Thereafter, Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi spelt out the detailed agenda of the meeting, following which a number of agenda items were endorsed for further consideration/approval of the competent bodies viz. Syndicate, Finance Committee and University Council.
After thorough deliberations, the Academic Council agreed to adopt the UGC guidelines allowing a student to pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and the other in Open and Distance Learning or Online mode, simultaneously. However, the meeting resolved that the necessary modalities vis-à-vis eligibility, courses where two academic programmes can be offered and other related aspects, shall be worked out for consideration by the competent bodies. The Academic Council also decided to study a few workable models in the country where universities offer dual degree programmes with foreign educational institutions in sync with the UGC regulations.
The Academic Council agreed, albeit in principle, to launch BBA-LLB course in South Campus in due course of time while endorsing the introduction of BS Economics course in South Campus in tune with institutions of national repute. It also gave its nod to ‘Master’s Programme in Kashmiri’ and ‘Diploma in Urdu Translation’ in distance mode through the Directorate of Distance Education. The meeting also endorsed the proposal of the Institute of Foreign Languages to introduce a certificate course in Chinese (mandarin) language. The AC emphasised the need to start MS in Artificial Intelligence at the KU’s Main Campus and North Campus for which the necessary modalities vi-a-vis infrastructure, faculty and other aspects shall be worked out.
The Academic Council agreed to the launch of several courses/subjects as major/minor subjects at the UG level in affiliated colleges. These include Library and Information Science, Environmental Science, Nanotechnology, Microbiology, Linguistics, Disaster Management, Gender Studies and Geoinformatics etc. The AC also gave its nod to the introduction of a Master’s programme in Public Administration.