KU’s 55th Academic Council meeting endorses slew of new plans, programmes

After thorough deliberations, the Academic Council agreed to adopt the UGC guidelines allowing a student to pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and the other in Open and Distance Learning or Online mode, simultaneously. However, the meeting resolved that the necessary modalities vis-à-vis eligibility, courses where two academic programmes can be offered and other related aspects, shall be worked out for consideration by the competent bodies. The Academic Council also decided to study a few workable models in the country where universities offer dual degree programmes with foreign educational institutions in sync with the UGC regulations.

The Academic Council agreed, albeit in principle, to launch BBA-LLB course in South Campus in due course of time while endorsing the introduction of BS Economics course in South Campus in tune with institutions of national repute. It also gave its nod to ‘Master’s Programme in Kashmiri’ and ‘Diploma in Urdu Translation’ in distance mode through the Directorate of Distance Education. The meeting also endorsed the proposal of the Institute of Foreign Languages to introduce a certificate course in Chinese (mandarin) language. The AC emphasised the need to start MS in Artificial Intelligence at the KU’s Main Campus and North Campus for which the necessary modalities vi-a-vis infrastructure, faculty and other aspects shall be worked out.