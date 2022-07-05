KU's CCAS organises seminar

The national-level seminar was organised in collection with the celebration of Indian Philosophers' Day to discuss various critical aspects related to theme of the seminar. Director CCAS Prof Tabasum Firdous gave a brief introduction about the “Philosophy of Life” and comprehensively connected Western and Indian philosophers. Dr Wahid Nasaru, Conference Coordinator, presented the theme of the seminar and highlighted its importance. Keynote speaker Dr. Maroof Ahmad Shah highlighted the role of Kashmiri Philosophers in Indian knowledge system. In his special address Prof C K Raju talked about “Philosophy of Mathematics” and decolonising of knowledge with critical analysis of the western thought, whereas Prof. G. N. Khaki highlighted the importance of gaining knowledge across regions for better understanding of the worldly affairs.