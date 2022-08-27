KU’s CCPC to organize mentoring workshop on 'study abroad' from Aug 29-31

Srinagar, Aug 27: The Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) University of Kashmir is organizing a three-day mentoring and capacity-building workshop on 'Career Opportunities Abroad' in collaboration with Project Eduaccess from August 29 to 31. “More than 1500 registrations have been received so far from different schools, colleges and universities of Kashmir.
The workshop will be spread over three days with day-one dedicated to the students of Social Sciences, ay-two for the students of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and day-three for the students of Arts and Humanities,” Director CCPC Prof Geer M Ishaq said.
During the three-day workshop, sessions will be conducted by the pass-outs of some reputed international universities like Oxford University, Cambridge University, London University, UNSW Australia, Milano and Durham University.