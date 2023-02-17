KU’s CIIE felicitates young student innovators

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir chaired the prize distribution ceremony and awarded winners from different categories. In Category-A, Amaan Abaas from IOT Zakura bagged the first position for ‘Smart MCB’, while Manan Malik and Farhana Fayaz bagged the second position for ‘CO Detection Ventilation System’. The third prize went to Aleeza Riyaz and Wafai Tazkiya from Green Valley Education Institute for ‘Auto Billing Trolley’. In Category–B, the team including Sajid Noor, Jehangir Hameed Lone, Kashif Ahmad, Shahid Ahmad and Sadaf Bashir bagged all three positions for innovations including Dual Ventilator, Ingenious Incubator and Smart Braille Device. In Category-C, the team members including Musharaf Aijaz, Huzaifa Naseer and Hurmat from NIT Srinagar bagged the first position for ‘Innovate For a Sustainable World’, while Waseem Nadaf bagged the second position for Water Purification Bottle and Jehangir Ahmad Dar, a grassroots innovator, bagged the third position for Indoor Solar Cooker.

The prize distribution ceremony was organised by CIIE (Institutions Innovation Council) at the Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus.