KU’s CIIE organises 6-week development course on Python

Srinagar, Nov 19: The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at the Kashmir University’s Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, organised a six-week course on Python.
The programme which is presently underway aims to acquaint the participants with in-demand skills, including in the programming language Python, to enable them to become self-reliant. After successful completion of the training, the participants will be evaluated and certified by the CIIE.
Director IOT Zakura and Chairman CIIE Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil inaugurated the course at a modest ceremony where Dr Abdul Mueed Hafiz, Coordinator, Electronics and Communication Department, Dr Bilal Ahmad Malik, Scientific Officer and Dr Junaid Hassan Masoodi, Coordinator, Mechanical Engineering Department were present, besides 24 student trainees who appeared in a screening test conducted by the CIIE.
Prof Vakil highlighted the importance of the programme and urged the participants to make the best from expert lectures and sessions. He also encouraged students and faculty of other departments to come up with similar ideas on skill development programmes.
Dr Bilal Ahmad Malik, Theory Instructor for the course, highlighted the importance of programming languages like Python in today’s world and how learning it can prove highly beneficial to the participants.
Uzma Maqbool, Theory Assistant for the Python programme, moderated the inaugural session and also presented a vote of thanks.
Notably, the CIIE commits to provide a platform to promote entrepreneurial skills among youth and encourage them to become independent job-creators. The Centre also aims to promote innovation, incubation and encourage entrepreneurship, primarily among the students of Institute of Technology (IOT), besides youth of J&K in general to tap the UT’s entrepreneurial potential.
The inaugural session was also attended by officials and staff of CIIE and NIF.