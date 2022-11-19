KU’s CIIE organises 6-week development course on Python

The programme which is presently underway aims to acquaint the participants with in-demand skills, including in the programming language Python, to enable them to become self-reliant. After successful completion of the training, the participants will be evaluated and certified by the CIIE.

Director IOT Zakura and Chairman CIIE Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil inaugurated the course at a modest ceremony where Dr Abdul Mueed Hafiz, Coordinator, Electronics and Communication Department, Dr Bilal Ahmad Malik, Scientific Officer and Dr Junaid Hassan Masoodi, Coordinator, Mechanical Engineering Department were present, besides 24 student trainees who appeared in a screening test conducted by the CIIE.