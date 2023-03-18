KU’s CORD organises collaborative hands-on training

A two-day ‘Hands-on training on techniques for isolation of DNA and quantitative PCR for environmental and forensic samples”’ was organised jointly by CORD in collaboration with Atal Incubation Center (AIC-CCMB), Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES-CCMB), IKP Knowledge Park Hyderabad, and RECL Jammu in the newly-established Conservation Science and Innovation Laboratory (CoSI Lab) in the University.

The workshop covered theoretical and practical aspects of DNA isolation and qPCR for different types of samples, including environmental and forensic samples.