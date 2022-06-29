KU’s CWSR organises workshop on ‘Health and Hygiene Awareness for Women’

Srinagar, June 29: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Wednesday presided over a workshop on ‘Health and Hygiene Awareness for Women’.
The day-long workshop was organised by the varsity's Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR).
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said apart from academics and research, the CWSR is mandated with focusing on advocacy, extension and awareness programmes and the current workshop is an important endeavour in that direction.
Prof Nilofer, the founder director of CWSR, said academic institutions have a professional obligation to hold grassroots sensitisation programmes to highlight the importance of women’s health and hygiene for the larger welfare of the society.
“We will make all efforts to further strengthen our resolve to make this University a gender-friendly and an inclusive institution in all respects,” she said, urging CWSR to continue with its community-level outreach activities.
On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor released a pamphlet titled ‘Socio-Cultural Perceptions of Menstruation’, formulated by CWSR in collaboration with the Department of Linguistics, to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said the University is committed to provide its complete support to such important societal programmes.
Keynote speaker Dr Rizwana Habib from GMC Srinagar called for doing away with stigmatisation of menstrual health and hygiene, saying “it hurts human rights and amounts to abuse of women.”
Prof Aneesa Shafi, Dean Students Welfare and Prof Nahida Tabassum, Dean School of Applied Sciences also shared the dais and their views on the importance of awareness programmes related to women’s health and hygiene.
In her welcome address, Coordinator CWSR Dr Shazia Malik gave an overview of the workshop and the objectives that it aims to achieve. Dr Sabeha Mufti later chaired a panel discussion, where Dr Suraiyah from KU Health Centre and Irfana Zargar were the panelists.