KU's Disability Resource Centre holds interaction with specially-abled students

Prof Aneesa said these student interactions are going to be a continuous process to further strength the University's connect with its students. "We don't want any disconnect between the students and the University administration. The DSW wants to reach out to the student community at their doorsteps to understand their needs and requirements," Prof Aneesa said, adding that all possible efforts are being made to make the University a friendly campus for students and research scholars.

Prof Aneesa said the University, under the directions of VC Prof Nilofer Khan, endeavours to follow an all-inclusive approach to move forward and students form an important component of this endeavour. The DSW was accompanied by her team of officials including Shaheel Mohd, Coordinator, Disability Resource Centre DSW, who coordinated the event.