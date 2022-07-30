KU’s HRDC holds webinar series on NEP-2020

Prof Mohi-ud-Din Sangmi, former Dean Colleges KU and Head Department of Commerce delivered the first lecture and threw light on the NEP-2020 in light of opportunities and challenges for the higher educational institutions (HEIs). Highlighting the role of knowledge resources as a main element in achieving educational and research vision of NEP-2020, Prof Sangmi spoke about the “rich” and “grey” areas of the Policy. He also focused on restructuring the new curriculum such that it paves way for more employment generation.

Prof Vani Laturkar, Director, School of Commerce, Management Studies, S.R.T.M University, Nanded, Maharashtra, was the guest speaker for the second webinar. Prof Laturkar spoke about the functional aspect of NEP-2020 in boosting citizens to a level where one can understand and manage various dimensions of commerce and management disciplines.