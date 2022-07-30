KU’s HRDC holds webinar series on NEP-2020

Srinagar, July 30: The UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of the University of Kashmir organised a webinar series to deliberate on the National Education Policy-2020.
Prof Mohi-ud-Din Sangmi, former Dean Colleges KU and Head Department of Commerce delivered the first lecture and threw light on the NEP-2020 in light of opportunities and challenges for the higher educational institutions (HEIs). Highlighting the role of knowledge resources as a main element in achieving educational and research vision of NEP-2020, Prof Sangmi spoke about the “rich” and “grey” areas of the Policy. He also focused on restructuring the new curriculum such that it paves way for more employment generation.
Prof Vani Laturkar, Director, School of Commerce, Management Studies, S.R.T.M University, Nanded, Maharashtra, was the guest speaker for the second webinar. Prof Laturkar spoke about the functional aspect of NEP-2020 in boosting citizens to a level where one can understand and manage various dimensions of commerce and management disciplines.
Prof A M Shah, former Dean Academic Affairs, University of Kashmir spoke about the challenges in implementation of NEP 2020 as guest speaker in the third webinar. His main focus was on redefining the whole educational system through the lens of equity, excellence, affordability, and adaptability.
Director UGC-HRDC Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi thanked the guest speakers and stressed on implementation of NEP across HEIs for achieving knowledge inclusivity.
More than 100 participants from different parts of the country joined the online events and had a discussion regarding successful implementation of NEP-2020.
Dr Sumeer Gul, Coordinator, HRDC moderated the webinar sessions and Dr Irshad Malik from Department of Management Studies delivered the vote of thanks.