KU's HRDC organises webinar on NEP-2020

Srinagar, June 8: The UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, University of Kashmir, organised a webinar on 'Internalisation of Higher Education in the Context of National Education Policy-2020'.
The workshop was intended to sensitise the participants, including faculty and scholars from Universities and Colleges, about the internalisation component of NEP 2020.
Prof Mohi-ud-Din Sangmi, Head, Department of Commerce and Former Dean, College Development Council, University of Kashmir was the guest speaker at the webinar.
Prof Sangmi spoke about the practical dimension of NEP-2020 stressing mainly on the internalisation aspect.
He emphasised that Higher Education Institutions should implement the NEP 2020 as soon as possible to achieve better academic heights. His main focus was also to incorporate the research component in all HEIs so as to compete with the leading institutions across the globe.
Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Director HRDC, University of Kashmir welcomed the guest speaker and participants and further highlighted the role of the Centre in training the faculty and scholars with the latest trends in higher education.
Around 60 participants from various universities and colleges attended the webinar and had a threadbare discussion with the guest speaker. The workshop was moderated by Dr Sumeer Gul, Coordinator HRDC who also thanked the guest speaker and participants.