KU’s Journalism students decry delay in declaration of final semester result

The students said they appeared in the last semester exams three months ago but the result was awaited for unknown reasons.

The delay in the result has created hurdles for the students in planning for their further studies.

“We have to apply for the PhD and other scholarships but our final semester results are yet to be out which is barring us from applying anywhere,” said a student wishing not to be named.

The students said they approached the authorities several times but the administration has failed to address the issue if the aggrieved students.

“We were told that there was some issue while setting up the marks for Choice Based Credit System (CBSC) courses. But unfortunately the varsity is yet to rectify it,” another student said adding.

The students accused the university authorities of wasting their career for none of their fault. “Our degree was already extended from two to three years due to various reasons. But now the delay in the declaration of the final semester result is adding to our misery,” the student said.

They students urged the KU administration to declare their results as early as possible so that they can plan for their further studies and scholarships.

“Our one year has already been wasted as the two year course was extended to more than three years now,” he said.

Controller examinations, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo when contacted said the issue will be checked.

"All the details received are immediately uploaded to declare the results. However, in case any allied course or open course result is not received or uploaded due to which declaration gets delayed," he said.