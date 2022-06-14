KU’s NSS organises blood donation camp to mark WBDD

Srinagar, June 14: Kashmir University’s National Service Scheme on Tuesday organised a blood donation camp to raise awareness on safe blood and the need to volunteer for blood donation in the service of humanity.
The day-long event was organised in collaboration with Government Medical College Srinagar to mark the World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), observed annually on June 14. Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, in her message on the WBDD, underlined the need to inculcate among students the spirit of blood donation in tune with the NSS motto, ‘Not Me But You’.
Student NSS volunteers, faculty members and members from ministerial staff of the University donated 75 points of blood to the Blood Bank of SMHS Hospital.
Dr Musavir, Programme Coordinator NSS highlighted the significance of voluntary blood donation. Dr Musavir thanked Dr Ashfaq Zarri, Officer In-Charge University Health Centre (UHC), doctors and paramedical staff of the Centre, Principal GMC Srinagar, Head Department of Pathology, doctors and paramedics of SMHS Hospital, for their support and cooperation.
Dr Majid Zaman, Controller of Examinations KU distributed certificates among the volunteers. Dr Sheikh Bilal, Head Department of Pathology SMHS stressed on more such collaborative programmes.
The camp was attended by NSS programmes officers from KU including Dr Wakar, Dr Henna, Dr Yasir, Dr Shazia and Farooq Ahmad.