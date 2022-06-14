KU’s NSS organises blood donation camp to mark WBDD

The day-long event was organised in collaboration with Government Medical College Srinagar to mark the World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), observed annually on June 14. Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, in her message on the WBDD, underlined the need to inculcate among students the spirit of blood donation in tune with the NSS motto, ‘Not Me But You’.

Student NSS volunteers, faculty members and members from ministerial staff of the University donated 75 points of blood to the Blood Bank of SMHS Hospital.