KU’s Nursing, Engineering students stage protest

Srinagar, Feb 7: Scores of Engineering and Nursing students of Kashmir University (KU) on Monday staged protest inside the varsity to demand online examinations.
The protest was held days after the KU’s Examination department announced its decision to schedule all its postponed and pending examinations from mid-February through offline mode.
The protesting students have opposed the University’s decision to hold the exams in offline mode and said they have attended their classes through online mode.
“We have attended our classes online and can’t appear in offline exams,” one of the protesting students said.
The protesting students demanded amendment in the KU notification wherein it was conveyed that varsity has decided to conduct all examinations via offline mode.
“We will boycott the examinations if the University does not change the mode of examination,” another student said.
The students said the authorities in Jammu University (JU) besides the NIT have already decided to hold the examination through online mode, “but the administration at KU was adamant to hold offline exams, leaving students in distress.”
The protest was going on till late evening and the students were seen holding candles to register their protest against the university decision to hold exams in offline mode.
As already reported, the Kashmir University earlier deferred all its ongoing examinations besides other examinations which were lined up from January-February month. The decision was taken amid the major spike in COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis in J&K.
Recently, the KU decided to hold the pending and deferred examination through offline mode after observing that the 3rd wave of COVID-19 started ebbing.
Registrar KU, DrNisar Ahmad Mir when contacted said there will be no online examination for the students.
“We will hold the examination in offline mode. If any student missed the offline exam because of any reason he will be given a chance to appear in proctored online mode of exams,” he said.