KU’s Persian Department organises book-release function

Srinagar, Apr 26: Kashmir University’s Department of Persian organised a function to felicitate author Dr Mohammad Afroz Alam and release his translated book titled ‘Musair Farsi Adab Ke Aabshar’.
Dean College Development Council Prof Manzoor Ahmad Khan chaired the book-release ceremony as chief guest, while Dean School of Arts, Languages and Literature Prof Aadil Amin Kak was the guest of honour.
Prof Salahudin Tak, Head Department of Arabic, Head Department Sanskrit Dr Meraj Ahmad Khan and Dr Sarfaraz Eqbal from Department of Economics were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, Head Department of Persian Prof Shad Hussain welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of the book authored by Dr Alam.
the event was conducted by the faculty members of the Department of Persian including Dr Shadab Arshad, Dr Jahangir Iqbal and Dr Shahnawaz Shah, and was attended by teaching, non-teaching faculty, students and research scholars of the Department of Persian.
DCDC Prof Manzoor Ahmad Khan appreciated the efforts of the translator and highlighted the benefits of books in general and the book authored by Dr Alam in particular.
Prof Adil Amin Kak also highlighted the value of translation and the time and energy that it takes to translate a book.
Dr Jahangir Iqbal also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of the book.