KU's Pharmacy Department organises guest lecture on Pharmacovigilance

Srinagar, Sep 13: The Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences University of Kashmir on Tuesday organised a guest lecture on Pharmacovigilance and its importance.
The lecture, delivered by Prof Bikash Medhi of the Department of Pharmacology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, was held as part of the celebration of 'National Pharmacovigilance Awareness Week' being celebrated throughout the country this month
The lecture was attended by faculty members, B.Pharm. and M.Pharm. students of the department.
In his lecture, Prof Medhi threw light on various facets of pharmacovigilance, adverse drug reaction monitoring and issues related to patient safety.
He elaborated upon the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India and the role of doctors, patients, pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare professionals in recording, reporting and documenting adverse drug reactions.
Prof Mubashir Hussain Masoodi, Head of the Department, thanked the guest speaker for interacting with the students on an important topic and vowed to conduct more such programmes in future.
Prof Masoodi also expressed his desire to host the annual conference of the Indian Pharmacological Society at the University of Kashmir in near future and sought the support of Prof Medhi in this regard.
Senior faculty member Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq, while welcoming the guest speaker, called upon students of the department to participate in essay-writing, poster and video contests being held throughout the country to observe this week and urged them to spread awareness about the drug and patient safety related issues. He also emphasised the need to establish a pharmacovigilance centre in the department under the ambit of National Pharmacovigilance Programme of India.
Dr Shahid-ud-Din Wani, faculty at the department delivered a vote of thanks.