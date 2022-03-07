KU's SACMS organises book release function

While presiding over the event, Dr Kamlesh Meena, Director, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest, highlighted the contribution of Kashmiri Sufis in promoting truth, love, harmony, justice and peace. Shafat Ahmad from Sultania Book Depot delivered the welcome address. Prof Manzoor Ahmad Bhat from Shah-i-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir, provided a critical commentary on the book.