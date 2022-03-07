KU's SACMS organises book release function

Srinagar, Mar 7: A book release function was on Monday organised by Markaz-i Noor Shaikh-ul Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies (SACMS), University of Kashmir.
The event was organised in collaboration with Aab-e-Rawan and Sultania Book Depot.
A book authored by senior lecturer Abdul Salam Dar titled 'Surag-e-Zindagi', which focuses on identifying the real truth and meaning of life through the practice of Tasawwuf, was released on the occasion.
While presiding over the event, Dr Kamlesh Meena, Director, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest, highlighted the contribution of Kashmiri Sufis in promoting truth, love, harmony, justice and peace. Shafat Ahmad from Sultania Book Depot delivered the welcome address. Prof Manzoor Ahmad Bhat from Shah-i-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir, provided a critical commentary on the book.