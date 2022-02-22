KU’s SACMS organises international conference on ‘Texts, Shrines, Sufis’

Srinagar, Feb 22: Kashmir University’s Shaikh-ul Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies (SACMS) on Tuesday organised a one-day international conference titled “Texts, Shrines and Sufis: Reading Islam in South Asia.”
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi presided over the inaugural session of the conference while Dean School of Social Sciences Prof M Y Ganai was the special guest and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad the guest of honour on the occasion.
In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi underlined the usefulness of such a conference in the present times while Prof Ganai remarked the importance of approaching such themes from a rigorous academic perspective.
Professor G N Khaki, Chairman, Shaikh-ul-Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies, reminded the audience about the significance of Sufism in South Asian history.
Multiple academic sessions were chaired by Prof Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Shah-i-Hamdan Institute of Islamic Studies, Prof Siddiq Wahid, former V-C Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Prof G N Khaki respectively.
Among the more prominent ones who presented papers included Prof Salil Misra (Ambedkar University), Prof Raziuddin Aquil (Delhi University), Dr Sajjad Alam Rizvi (Presidency University), Dr Yogesh Snehi (Ambedkar University), Dr Rafiq Pirzada (Women’s College, Srinagar) and others.