KU’s Sociology Department organises maiden alumni meet

Srinagar, Oct 22: The Department of Sociology University of Kashmir on Saturday held its maiden alumni meet.
The day-long event witnessed the participation of more than 200 alumni members of different batches who are presently serving in universities, colleges, civil administration and NGOs etc.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, a notable alumnus of the department and chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the significance of holding such events and stressed for active participation and contribution of the alumni to further progression of the department as well as the subject.
Appreciating the department for holding the event, Dr Nisar said the alumni meet initiative has been started under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan to help the varsity develop a strong linkage with its former students.
Earlier, Prof Aneesa Shafi, Head of the Department welcomed the alumni members to the event. She stressed on sharing information about the work and experiences of the members and to help each other with developing a network that would help the department to grow further in its academic pursuits.
On the occasion, many alumni spoke and shared their experiences.
Dr Rubina Kaunser, Director ICDS, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, shared her experience about her journey as a student of the University to an administrator and highlighted the role of university studies in her journey. Principals and faculty of various degree colleges, KAS officers, faculty from IMPA, other universities and other notable alumni also shared their experiences and urged the head of the department to hold such events every year. The event also included many cultural performances by the students of the department which added colour to the proceedings. Dr Nausheen Fatima and Azra conducted the proceedings of the event.