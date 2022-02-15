Lack of evening public transport takes toll on commuters in Srinagar

"Our children are studying in various coaching centres located in other areas. Every student has to spend Rs 40 per day on average for travelling in Sumo. The bus fare would only be just Rs 15 to 20 per day on average if mini-buses are available on our route," said Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Syed Abad Soiteng.

An official of Regional Transport said that matter would be looked into. "We have been receiving complaints of public transport going off the roads at few routes in evenings. We are taking action," he said. He added that most of the complaints pertain to Sumos who refuse to ply in evenings "after earning good amount during day."