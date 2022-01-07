Lack of evening public transport takes toll on passengers

The commuters said that evening public transport disappears from busy routes like Amira Kadal, Natipora, Babdem, Hawal, Dalgate, Saida Kadal Hazratbal, Nishat, Shalimar, Sanat Nagar, and Rangreth areas.

“In absence of any regulation, drivers of public transport including sumos and buses stop their functioning. This leaves hundreds of passengers stranded on roads. They have to take lift from vehicles of hire autorickshaws at exorbitant rates to reach their respective destinations,” said Abdul Hamid a commuter.