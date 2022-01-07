Lack of evening public transport takes toll on passengers

Srinagar, Jan 7: Hundreds of passengers faced immense inconvenience due to the lack of public transport facilities on Friday evening amid snowfall.
The passengers including office goers, students were stranded on roads as public transport disappeared after sunset.
The commuters said that evening public transport disappears from busy routes like Amira Kadal, Natipora, Babdem, Hawal, Dalgate, Saida Kadal Hazratbal, Nishat, Shalimar, Sanat Nagar, and Rangreth areas.
“In absence of any regulation, drivers of public transport including sumos and buses stop their functioning. This leaves hundreds of passengers stranded on roads. They have to take lift from vehicles of hire autorickshaws at exorbitant rates to reach their respective destinations,” said Abdul Hamid a commuter.
“There is no management by authorities in this regard. On daily basis women, students and office goers are stuck in absence of public transport. During inclement weather, cab operators leave at once in the evening. Where will the passengers go,” asked Shahid Ahmed, a student.