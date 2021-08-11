Lack of garbage dumpers irks Burzahama residents

The residents said that the scattered garbage has created inconvenience for the locals at the sumping site. They said earlier there used to be a garbage bin from Srinagar Municipal Corporation but now the garbage is dumped at the dumping site without a dumper.

"Usually this garbage scatters around the main road and creates inconvenience. It also attracts dogs and poses threat to children," said Ali Mohammad, a local.

The residents said that without dumper the huge area has been wasted as garbage is scattered.

"Had there been couple of garbage dumpers the garbage would not have taken so much space. It is also easy for authorities to pick up the garbage," said another local.

Meanwhile the Burzahama residents living along Burzahama-Shoporibagh road said that absence of garbage pickup facility is creating a problem for them. The locals have also demanded garbage dumper in their area. They have appealed the civic body that garbage collection containers should be installed in Burzahama. The locals appealed SMC officials to look into these issues and ensure all civic ameneties in the area.