Lack of parking facilities irk Downtown traders

Srinagar, Oct 16: Lack of parking facilities in Downtown areas here is taking toll on traders and customers.
“There is not a single designated parking slot in core business areas of Shaher-e-Khaas including Zaina Kadal, Maharaj Gunj and Bohri Kadal areas. Due to lack of parking, we are incurring huge losses,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.
“In absence of parking facilities, people are forced to park cars on roads resulting in traffic jams. We have been moving from pillar to post for the past over a decade. We make a fervent appeal to DC Srinagar to look into the matter,” Shah added.