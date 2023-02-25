Lack of parking facilities irk people in Downtown

Srinagar, Feb 25: Lack of parking spaces in Downtown area here is causing immense inconvenience to people especially business community there.
Inhabitants of Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Aali Kadal, Bohri-Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, and Gojwara, said that lack of parking slots has severely affected their day to day life.
“Downtown is the cultural hub of Srinagar. Unfortunately, authorities are not doing enough to address parking issue. Absence of parking facilities affects locals and footfall of customers,” said Shahid Ahmad, a shopkeeper.
The business community in the area said that being a commercial hub, the issue of lack of footpaths and parking spaces has affected locals.
“When there are no parking spaces, people are forced to park vehicles on roads. This leads to traffic jams,” said another trader.
The locals said that encroachment is also another issue that is creating problems. They said that vendors have set up their stalls on roads that not only hinder traffic but also pedestrian movement.
The trader and locals appealed to authorities to remove encroachment in the area and create designated parking zones.