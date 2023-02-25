Lack of parking facilities irk people in Downtown

Inhabitants of Maharaj Gunj, Nowhatta, Aali Kadal, Bohri-Kadal, Rajouri Kadal, and Gojwara, said that lack of parking slots has severely affected their day to day life.

“Downtown is the cultural hub of Srinagar. Unfortunately, authorities are not doing enough to address parking issue. Absence of parking facilities affects locals and footfall of customers,” said Shahid Ahmad, a shopkeeper.