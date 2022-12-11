Lack of public transport takes toll on passengers in Hazratbal areas

Greater Kashmir received complaints from residents of Tailbal, Batapora, Burzahama, Chatrahama, Danihama, and adjoining areas against lack of transport services. They said that the limited number of cabs that run on the routes don’t have seats, and most officer-goers and students are left to fend for themselves. They said that the cabs that run from Lal Chowk’s Exchange road and Maisuma to these areas don’t follow the schedule and are unavailable after sunset.

“We used to have bus service a few years back, but the same has been replaced by cabs. These cabs operators fill the seats at Lal Chowk stand and Harwan, Chatrahama stands leaving the passengers in a lurch,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a local from Danihama Hazratbal.