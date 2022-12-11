Lack of public transport takes toll on passengers in Hazratbal areas

Srinagar, Dec 11: Lack of public transport is taking heavy toll on passengers in various areas of Hazratbal here.
The locals said that during peak morning and evening hours, they are stranded in absence of public transport.
Greater Kashmir received complaints from residents of Tailbal, Batapora, Burzahama, Chatrahama, Danihama, and adjoining areas against lack of transport services. They said that the limited number of cabs that run on the routes don’t have seats, and most officer-goers and students are left to fend for themselves. They said that the cabs that run from Lal Chowk’s Exchange road and Maisuma to these areas don’t follow the schedule and are unavailable after sunset.
“We used to have bus service a few years back, but the same has been replaced by cabs. These cabs operators fill the seats at Lal Chowk stand and Harwan, Chatrahama stands leaving the passengers in a lurch,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a local from Danihama Hazratbal.
“We want the government to start a proper SRTC bus service on the route so that our issue will be resolved," said Sajad Ahmed, another local.
“It has become a grave issue on these routes. There is a lack of cabs, and another problem is that limited cabs are operating in the area. There is also no bus service to address the issue. On a daily basis, office goers, and students are facing the brunt of the issue,” Altaf Ahmad, a local from Inderhama Hazratbal, said.
A senior official from Traffic police said that they would ensure that schedule is followed by the cab operators.
“We will have a meeting with these operators and ensure that they follow a particular timetable. We will do everything possible so that passengers don’t suffer,” he said.