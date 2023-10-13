Lack of street lights irk Hazratbal residents

Greater Kashmir received complaints from the several areas of Hazratbal including Batapora, Gasso, Inderhama, Burzaham , Mulphaq , Shopribagh , Danihama regarding lack of street lights.

The commuters and pedestrians said that most of the main roads leading to these areas are without street lights.

“After sunset, we are unable to venture out in the absence of street lights. A few years ago, many localities were equipped with street lights in Srinagar, but our areas were left out,” said Sameer Ahmad, a local.