Lack of street lights irk Hazratbal residents

Srinagar, Oct 13: Residents of Hazratbal area here have decried lack of street lights saying they face inconvenience to venture out in evenings. The locals.
Greater Kashmir received complaints from the several areas of Hazratbal including Batapora, Gasso, Inderhama, Burzaham , Mulphaq , Shopribagh , Danihama regarding lack of street lights.
The commuters and pedestrians said that most of the main roads leading to these areas are without street lights.
“After sunset, we are unable to venture out in the absence of street lights. A few years ago, many localities were equipped with street lights in Srinagar, but our areas were left out,” said Sameer Ahmad, a local.
The locals said that as the winter is approaching, the sunset is early and pedestrians face problems. They said that these areas are grappling with stray dog issues, and in such cases, the absence of street lights is making it worse.
“We cannot venture out due to the fear of dog attacks amid darkness. Many pedestrians have to board auto rickshaws or cabs from small walkable distances due to darkness. We appeal to authorities to ensure that street lights are installed without any delay,” said Sahil, a student.
“In absence of public transport, many locals walk as they cannot get cabs directly to our areas. In darkness, these people, especially females and elderly, face issues,” said another local.
SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said that he will look into the issue and address it on a priority basis.
“I will ensure that street lights are installed in these areas in our upcoming phase of street light installation,” Khan said.