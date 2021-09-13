Lal Bazar inhabitants demand macadamisation

“We want to bring to the notice of R&B Department that whole area of Lal Bazar including inner lanes connecting to Soura, MalabaghBhagatiShoor, Naseembagh were macadamised from last three months.

Ironically Lanker Lane which is considered as the jugular vein connecting whole Umer Colony B to the main road is in shambles from last 10 years creating hurdles for pedestrians and vehicles,” a delegation from the area said.

“As the winter season is ahead, problem is going to become worse. We had approached the authorities many times but to no avail. We once again appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and macadamise the road as soon as possible,” they said.