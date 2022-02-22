Lal Bazar residents decry lack of public transport

Srinagar, Feb 22: Residents of Lal Bazar area here have expressed resentment against lack of public transport service to the locality from city centre Lal Chowk and Hazratbal.
The aggrieved residents said that they have been reaching out to the administration for past many years to start cab service, “but no action has been taken so far.”
They said the students, office goers in Lal Bazar and its adjoining areas including Budshah-Mohalla and Hawal are suffering in absence of public transport service.
Abdu Majid Zargar, who is a member of welfare committees in these areas said, “public transport issue remains one of the major problems.”
“For the past several years, we have been suffering in absence of transport service. Over the past few years, we met District administration officials, reached out to the grievance cell and RTO but nothing was done. Our route is the only route where only buses are running which are overloaded and late most of the time. Locals including women and students are unable to get seats on the buses. These buses only cause traffic jams in our area,” Zargar said.
The residents said that as buses make multiple stops, the officer goers and students are unable to reach their destination on time.
“We are stuck in a decades-old public transport system. As other routes of Srinagar are full of cabs, buses and SRTC vehicles, our route is neglected. The area is full of coaching centers and students cannot reach on time. We have to wait in overcrowded buses for long and face overloading,” said Saima Ali, a student from Lal Bazar.