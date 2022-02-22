Lal Bazar residents decry lack of public transport

Abdu Majid Zargar, who is a member of welfare committees in these areas said, “public transport issue remains one of the major problems.”

“For the past several years, we have been suffering in absence of transport service. Over the past few years, we met District administration officials, reached out to the grievance cell and RTO but nothing was done. Our route is the only route where only buses are running which are overloaded and late most of the time. Locals including women and students are unable to get seats on the buses. These buses only cause traffic jams in our area,” Zargar said.