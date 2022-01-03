Lal Chowk traders resent move of Traffic police

Srinagar, Jan 3: Traders Association Central Lal Chowk (Ghanta Ghar) here have expressed resentment over the move of Traffic Police to stop public transport from south Kashmir to the summer capital at Athwajan saying it has affected their business.
“It is most injustice to see the public transport being stopped at Athwajan (Panderyathan). This action has badly hit the livelihood of Traders Association of Lal Chowk and other business establishments.
The Traders of Lal Chowk (Central) under the Chairmanship of Feroz Ahmad Baba requests Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to restore public transport as per past practice. The business community has already suffered a huge loss due to Covid-19 Pandemic and other unfavorable situations during the year,” general secretary of the Association said in a statement.