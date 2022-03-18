‘Landmark judgments expand scope of legislation’

Srinagar, Mar 18: School of Law Kashmir University on Thursday organised a workshop on Judgment Reading in collaboration with Law Society and Internship and Placement Cell, KU.
Speaking on the occasion, teacher incharge Law Society Dr SA Bhat said that “case laws are an integral part of the legal profession for all judges, lawyers, law interns, law students and professors alike.”
While sharing the important aspects of effective judgment reading, he said “the statutes and legal cases together paint a cohesive picture of the law where the statute gives the skeletal framework, and the judgments expand the meaning and scope.”
"These two aspects dovetailed bring out the true essence of the law. Therefore, it becomes essential to study and understand judgments," he said.
Referring to landmark Kesavananda Bharati judgment pronounced by the Supreme Court in 1973, Dr Bhat said that various judgments by apex court have made an impact on constitutional history of the country and changed the face of Indian polity.
"These landmark judgments paved a way for better functioning, and redefined the legal system in country. These are the decided cases which are still used as strong references by legal professionals to support their arguments before courts and other quasi-judicial.
In his address, chairpersons Internship and Placement Cell Dr Muhammad Yasin Wani highlighted the role of Law Society, KU, in providing a platform to the students for honing their advocacy skills.
Dr Wani spoke about the importance of developing the habit of judgment reading in law schools, adding, “I&P Cell in facilitating and exploring placement opportunities for the law students.”
The workshop comprised two technical sessions, the first one conducted by Hakim Yasir Abbas on the ‘Art of Judgment Reading – Value and Techniques’.
The second session involved a judgment reading activity supervised by Mir Mubashir Altaf, Assistant Professor, School of Law, KU.
“The event was conducted under the overall supervision and guidance of Prof Beauty Banday, Head and Dean, School of Law, University of Kashmir,” the organisers said.