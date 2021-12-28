Landscapers, gardeners stage protest

Srinagar, Dec 28: Scores of youth who have been trained by authorities as landscapers are gardeners staged protest here to press for their appointment.
The aggrieved landscapers and gardeners staged protest in Press Colony demanding recruitment on fast track basis. The protesting youth said that despite qualifying exams and training, around 1300 among them are awaiting recruitment in the Floriculture department for last five years.
The youth from various districts had assembled under the banner of Gardeners Landscapers United Front (GLUF) to press for their demands.
“In 2016, the Floriculture department issued recruitment notifications to engage landscapers and gardeners. The plan was to engage youth against the vacant posts on the fast track basis, but despite passing of half a decade, there is no progress. Hundreds of unemployed youth applied in the same year and 1900 youth were called for interview,” they said.
“In 2016, 1400 were selected for the training of which 1300 qualified for the written exam and were supposed to be recruited. We have been going from pillar to post and spending our resources and time but the government is paying no heed to our demands,” said Mohammad Altaf, president GLUF.
“We are on the verge of starvation. Many among us have pinned our hopes on this job, but our hopes are being shattered by authorities,” said a group of protesters.