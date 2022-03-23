Laser interventional pulmonology started at CD Hospital

Laser is an useful tool for an interventional pulmonologist. It is helpful in management of various respiratory diseases like central airway obstruction (Malignant or benign) and haemoptysis of varying aetiologies. Prior to this, large number of patients had to be referred to higher centres outside J&K UT for management of such respiratory diseases. The procedure was performed by experienced interventional pulmonologists headed by Professor Naveed Nazir Shah using ND-YAG Lumax 1320 nn laser with the support of an anaesthesia team headed by Professor Rukhsana Najeeb.