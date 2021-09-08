LAWDA conducts 116th meeting of BPA

Srinagar, Sep 8: The J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today convened 116th meeting of the Building Permission Authority (BPA) under the chairmanship of Vice Chairman (VC) LAWDA, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat who is also the Chairman of BOCA at MiskeenBagh Office Complex, here.
The agenda for the meeting was disused threadbare and a total of 36 cases were decided upon by the BPA on merits. Among others, Chief Town Planner of Kashmir, Joint Commissioner (P) SMC, Enforcement Officer LAWDA, Executive Engineer Lake Division 2nd LAWDA, Executive Engineer Electric Inspection Division, Executive Engineer UEED Division 1st, Naib Tehsildar (Collector LAWDA), representatives Executive Engineer PHE Division, Tehsildar North, representative Tehsildar Khanyar, and Law officer LAWDA as members of the Building Permission Authority were present in the meeting.