LAWDA conducts 116th meeting of BPA

The agenda for the meeting was disused threadbare and a total of 36 cases were decided upon by the BPA on merits. Among others, Chief Town Planner of Kashmir, Joint Commissioner (P) SMC, Enforcement Officer LAWDA, Executive Engineer Lake Division 2nd LAWDA, Executive Engineer Electric Inspection Division, Executive Engineer UEED Division 1st, Naib Tehsildar (Collector LAWDA), representatives Executive Engineer PHE Division, Tehsildar North, representative Tehsildar Khanyar, and Law officer LAWDA as members of the Building Permission Authority were present in the meeting.