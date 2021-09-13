LAWDA imparts training to Telangana SFA trainees

‘The trainees learnt about the management activities by LAWDA with major emphasis on catchment area management, dredging and deweeding of the lake.

The training program included the power point presentation followed by field visit to settling basin followed by Dal visit. The trainees were given the thorough information about work performed by LAWDA. The training went successful and the trainees were impressed and they found it very informative and encouraging,” LAWDA said in a statement.