LAWDA launches drive for collection of solid waste in Merakshah channel

The officials at the occasion urged the residents residing along the peripheral areas not to throw the solid

waste into water bodies especially Merakshah channel which carries a lot of solid waste load to Dal Lake.

Meanwhile continuing its demolition drives in areas falling under LDA, the Enforcement Wing of LAWDA demolished four structures in Qureshi Mohalla, Hakeem Mohalla Lal Bazar, and Fisherman Colony Kohna Khan WFR besides Burzahama areas. During demolition drives, the officials emphasized upon people to desist from raising illegal structures in LDA jurisdiction. They were also requested to cooperate with the department and obtain proper permission from authorities for constructing structures.