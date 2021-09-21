LAWDA, SDRF launch cleanliness drive in Dal Lake

The SDRF team consisted of the volunteers along with motor boats who worked side by side with labourers engaged by LAWDA in the cleaning operation of Dal Lake.

The drive shall continue initially for 10 days and is extendable. The LAWDA has also established a floating site office in Dal Lake to monitor lake activities and also extraction of lily for which the authority has engaged 16 Pontoon based machines. And with the help of these machines so far 0.70 Sq Km approx has been successfully cleared and extraction process is going on. AWDA has pooled all its resources for deweeding and lily extraction in Dal Lake to clean the water expanse and reclaim the aesthetics of Dal Lake.