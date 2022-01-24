LC & MA conducts demolition drive

Srinagar, Jan 24: The Enforcement Wing of Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LC&MA) today conducted a special demolition drive in the areas of Dodoh Mohalla.
“During the demolition drive, illegal constructions were demolished including one shop and one plinth. At the site of the shop there was stiff resistance from the locals which resulted in partial demolition of the structure. Also the encroachment of an illegally developed approach road for ferrying illegal building material was cut in the middle to stop the transportation of illegal building material,” LC&MA said in a statement.