LCMA kick-starts plantation drive

Srinagar, Mar 21: On the occasion of World Forestry Day, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) has started the plantation drive.
The plantation drive was kick started by Vice Chairman LCMA, Bashir Ahmad.
Among others present on the occasion were Secretary LCMA, Irfan Ahmad, Executive Engineer LCMA, Shafat Ahmad; Project Officer LCMA, Gazalla Abdullah; Range officer, LCMA, Younis Ahmad and other staff members besides students from various schools.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman, Bashir Ahmad briefed about the importance of trees and how the siltation is controlled by growing more and more trees.
It was informed that the Watershed Management Division is going to plant 72500 number of plants during this month at three different areas of catchment of Dal lake.
Watershed Manager, Gazalla Abdullah, while taking the reference of the theme of this year of World Forestry Day, "Forests and sustainable production and consumption" briefed about the importance and role of forests and urged the people for the conservation and safeguard of the forests.