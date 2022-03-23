Leopard captured at Church Lane

Srinagar, Mar 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Organization Ashok Kaul had a narrow escape on Wednesday after a leopard entered his official residence at S1 Church Lane.
BJP's Media in charge, Manzoor Bhat said that Koul was busy in morning activities at his official residence when the leopard appeared in his lawn. “However, Koul managed to flee from the spot. Wildlife department was informed in this regard.”
Meanwhile, a team of wildlife department captured a leopard in Sonwar area of Srinagar.
Officials said the leopard had taken shelter at Church Lane following which the Wildlife team successfully caught it and shifted it to Dachigam National Park .