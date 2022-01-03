LeT militant Salim Parray killed in Srinagar: police
Security forces at the site of a shootout in which LeT militant Salim Parray was killed, in Shalimar area of Srinagar on Monday January 3, 2021.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar

LeT militant Salim Parray killed in Srinagar: police

The shooting reportedly took place in Shalimar area of the city.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Jan 3: Police on Monday afternoon claimed to have shot dead LeT militant Salim Parray in an operation in Srinagar.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

