Srinagar
LeT militant Salim Parray killed in Srinagar: police
The shooting reportedly took place in Shalimar area of the city.
Srinagar Jan 3: Police on Monday afternoon claimed to have shot dead LeT militant Salim Parray in an operation in Srinagar.
"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
