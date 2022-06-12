LeT terrorist killed in chance encounter in Srinagar: police

As per police the slain was involved in the killing of two policemen Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl in the attack.

"LeT #terrorist Adil Parray of #Ganderbal who was involved in #killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance #encounter with a small team of Police, ' IGP Kashmir said in a statement.