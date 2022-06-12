Srinagar
LeT terrorist killed in chance encounter in Srinagar: police
As per police the slain was involved in the killing of two policemen Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl in the attack.
Srinagar June 12: Police on Sunday said LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal was killed in a chance encounter with a "small team of Srinagar police" in Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar.
"LeT #terrorist Adil Parray of #Ganderbal who was involved in #killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance #encounter with a small team of Police, ' IGP Kashmir said in a statement.